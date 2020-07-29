Marian E. 'Goat' HuffRochesterMarian E. "Goat" Huff, 101, of Rochester, passed away July 27, 2020, at Beaver Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation, South Beaver Township.Born March 18, 1919, in Rochester, daughter of the late Martin K. and Virginia Linafelt Kindelberger Sr., she was a homemaker and Protestant by faith. Marian was always a good friend who would do anything for anyone and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and a woman of great faith.She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester C. Huff in 2004, and a daughter, Judith Ann Buckler.She is survived by a son-in-law, William H. Buckler Jr., Rochester; three grandsons, William H. Buckler III and his wife Amy, Monaca; Michael J. Buckler and his wife Shiana, Monaca; and Steve C. Buckler Sr. and his wife Tammie, Midland; two great-granddaughters, Samantha J. Buckler Strapazzon and her husband, Anthony, Monaca, and Brooke Buckler, Midland; and three great-grandsons, Steven C. Buckler Jr., Midland, and Cameron and Connor Buckler, both of Monaca.Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, there will be no visitation or service at this time, however, a memorial service will be held at a later date.Interment will take place at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.Arrangements by WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME Inc., 349 Adams Street, Rochester.The family wishes contributions be made to Good Samaritan Hospice - Beaver Campus, Concordia Lutheran Ministry, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.