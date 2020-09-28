1/1
Marian J. Taylor
Marian J. Taylor

Beaver Falls

Marian J. Taylor, age 91, of Beaver Falls, Pa., passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Beaver Valley Nursing & Rehab.

She was born September 23, 1929, in New Brighton, Pa., to the late Duke and Ida (Williams) Garmany. She was a lifelong member of Wayman Chapel AME Church in New Brighton, a loving mother and grandmother and a devoted friend.

She is survived by her children, Mark Taylor (Sharon), Bruce Taylor and devoted, caring daughter-in-law, Sandra Taylor; five grandchildren, Martina Taylor, Adrian Taylor, Jason Taylor, Jonathan Taylor and Shenita Carter; godson, Newt Smith; a host of great-grandchildren; loving niece, Sheree Green; daughter-in-law, Barbara Taylor; brother-in-law, Jerry White, Jr.; special friend, Loretta Burton; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Carl Taylor, Jr.; daughter, Deborah Taylor; grandson, Sherron Taylor; sister, Sara White; two brothers, Richard and William Garmany; and former husband, Carl E. Taylor, Sr.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. at CAMPBELL'S BEAVER FALLS FUNERAL HOME, 14th Street and Eighth Avenue, www.campbellfuneralhomes.com. Due to covid-19, you must wear a mask and practice social distancing when you attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Beaver Valley Nursing & Rehab, 257 Georgetown Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010 or Wayman Chapel AME Church, 1120 6th Avenue, New Brighton, PA 15066.

Condolences may be left online at campbellfuneral homes.com




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 28, 2020.
