Marian J. Taylor
Beaver Falls
Marian J. Taylor, age 91, of Beaver Falls, Pa., passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Beaver Valley Nursing & Rehab.
She was born September 23, 1929, in New Brighton, Pa., to the late Duke and Ida (Williams) Garmany. She was a lifelong member of Wayman Chapel AME Church in New Brighton, a loving mother and grandmother and a devoted friend.
She is survived by her children, Mark Taylor (Sharon), Bruce Taylor and devoted, caring daughter-in-law, Sandra Taylor; five grandchildren, Martina Taylor, Adrian Taylor, Jason Taylor, Jonathan Taylor and Shenita Carter; godson, Newt Smith; a host of great-grandchildren; loving niece, Sheree Green; daughter-in-law, Barbara Taylor; brother-in-law, Jerry White, Jr.; special friend, Loretta Burton; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Carl Taylor, Jr.; daughter, Deborah Taylor; grandson, Sherron Taylor; sister, Sara White; two brothers, Richard and William Garmany; and former husband, Carl E. Taylor, Sr.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. at CAMPBELL'S BEAVER FALLS FUNERAL HOME, 14th Street and Eighth Avenue, www.campbellfuneralhomes.com
. Due to covid-19, you must wear a mask and practice social distancing when you attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Beaver Valley Nursing & Rehab, 257 Georgetown Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010 or Wayman Chapel AME Church, 1120 6th Avenue, New Brighton, PA 15066.
Condolences may be left online at campbellfuneral homes.com