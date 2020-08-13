1/
MARIAN JANE KONTER
Marian Jane Konter

Moon Township

Marian Jane Konter, 87, of Moon Township, passed away peacefully August 11, 2020.

She was born July 8, 1933, in Sewickley, the daughter of the late John and Anna (Jubinsky) Chervenka.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold A. Konter on August 11, 2013; two brothers and sisters-in-law, John (Helen) Chervenka and Paul (Rita) Chervenka; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Margaret (Harry) Dushac and Mildred (William) Edmondson and brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Genevieve Konter.

She was a graduate of Aliquippa High School. She was a long time homemaker and caregiver.

She is survived by her loving son, Harold John Konter; two special nieces, Debbie Fontana and Arlene Konter and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the exceptional care she received from the Heritage Valley Health System and Good Samaritan Hospice.

Arrangements entrusted to COPELAND FUNERAL HOME, Moon Township.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-1390
