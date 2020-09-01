In Loving Memory of

Marian Jones

February 6, 1949 - September 1, 2017

Marian, three years have gone by since you left us for a BETTER MAN. Sounds like a short time, but feels like an eternity. Your laugh, smile, love, and your spirit that you lived by was passed on to our children, grandchildren and everyone who knew you will carry your memory on for eternity. You are with us always and forever in our hearts and memories.

Miss you babe.

Love always and forever,

Dan, Brian & Renee, Brad & Tara,

Amanda & Bennett

