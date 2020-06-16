Marian L. Budacki
Marian L. Budacki

Monaca Heights

Marian L. Budacki, 92, of Monaca, passed away June 14, 2020, at Concordia at Villa St. Joseph, Baden.

Born August 16, 1927, in Rochester, daughter of the late John and Mary Rider McCarthy, she was a homemaker and housewife, and a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Monaca. Marian loved gardening and her craftwork.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Budacki, Jr. in 2001; a son-in-law, Joseph E. Petrella Jr. in 2020; one sister; and three brothers.

Surviving are a daughter, Kathleen L. Petrella, Brighton Twp.; three sons and daughters-in-law, John T. and Dolores Budacki, Monaca; Tim J. and Kate Budacki, Leetsdale; and Bob M. and Wendy Budacki, Erie; six grandchildren; two step grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four great- great-step grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Patty Majors; a beloved friend, Sharon Strickler; and her childhood friend, Eva Blink.

The family wishes due to the COVID 19 Pandemic to have a private family gathering and Mass on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Monaca. Interment will take place in St. John's Cemetery, Monaca.

Arrangements provided by WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester.

Family wishes contributions be made to the Beaver County Human Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.

The family also wishes to thank the staff at Concordia at Villa St. Joseph for the care and comfort given to our mother.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 16, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Barb and Jeff Friend
Coworker
