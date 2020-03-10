|
|
Marie A.
Kennard
Ellwood City
Mrs. Marie A. Kennard, 80, of Ellwood City passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Beaver.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Holy Redeemer Church with Father Mark Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery. Members of the Holy Redeemer Christian Mothers are asked to meet at the church on Thursday by 9:50 a.m. to form an honor guard.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Kennard's name may be made to the Holy Redeemer Angel Fund.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 10, 2020