MARIE CATROPPA KALIDONIS
Marie Catroppa Kalidonis

Aliquippa

Marie Catroppa Kalidonis, 92, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born September 14, 1927, the daughter of late Pete and Amelia Catroppa.

Marie is survived by a daughter, Pamela (Scott) Jacobs; two sons, Gregory (Kathleen) and Kevin (Victoria) Kalidonis; grandchildren, Michele (Edward) Yacopino, Gregory (Leighanna) Jacobs, Peter (Stacey) and Adam (Jacqueline) Kalidonis, Sara (Roy) Faust and Sean Kalidonis; great grandchildren, Nicholas and Marie Yacopino, Reese, Jordan, Alaina and Teagan Jacobs, Jude and Sadie Kalidonis, Georgia and Charles Faust and Owen and Aiden Kalidonis; very special nieces, Janice (George) Bobich, Joyce (Robert) Santia and Yvonne Catroppa; great nieces and nephews, Kristine (Brian) McCloskey, Robert Santia, JoJo and Frank Catroppa and Mia (Justin) Gantz and Phillip Bobich; great-great niece, Amelia McCloskey and great-great nephews, Rowen Gantz and Frank Catroppa. Her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews were her pride and joy. She was happiest when the family was all together. She is also survived by several other nieces and nephews.

Marie was also preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Gregory "Yudy" Kalidonis; brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Florence "Flossie" Catroppa; infant brother, Milo Catroppa and nephew, Joseph Catroppa.

Marie was a hair stylist for many years, working in her shop for over 65 years well into her 80's. Marie was a devoted Catholic and enjoyed working at Titus Hall for many dinners, banquets, festivals and weddings. She was also a member of the Christian Mothers of St. Titus Church. Marie also loved to cook and crochet.

The family would like to thank care givers, Peggy Reidenbach and Linda Marchionda.

A private service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020, at the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial at St. Titus Church Saturday at 10 a.m.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
