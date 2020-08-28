Marie CelliniAliquippaHeaven just got a little brighter as it welcomed its newest angel. Marie Cellini, 88, of Aliquippa, passed away peacefully at home on August 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.She was born on December 13, 1931, to the lateJosephine and Edward Currie.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William in 2013; her infant daughter, Jennifer Marie in 1971, and her brothers, James, Edward, John and infant brother, Joseph.Marie was a graduate of St. Veronica High School and later worked as a dental assistant in the office of Dr. Direnzo in Aliquippa. She was a devoted member of St. Titus Catholic Church all of her life.Our Irish Rose will be forever cherished as the heart of her family.She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Patricia and David Fox, McCandless Twp., Pa., Joseph and Katherine Cellini, San Jose, Calif. and Laura and Christopher Rackham, League City, Texas and five grandchildren and spouses, Dorian Fox and Maggie Cedarstrom, Jenna and Aaron Heffley, Francesca Mia Cellini, Brenna and Patrick Monaghan, and Jonathan Rackham and fiancée, Stephanie Perkins. Marie was blessed with five great-grandchildren, Kayden, Roman and Micah Heffley and Rose and William Monaghan.She is also survived by her brothers, Patrick, Thomas (wife Lynn), and Joseph Currie; brother-in-law, Joseph Cellini and sister-in-law, Mitzi Cellini and numerous loving nieces and nephews and many dear friends.What a legacy of love for a woman who treasured her faith and family,setting the highest example of a mother's devotion. Her greatest achievement was creating a home rooted in her selfless love that held us close but inspired us to grow.We will miss her gifted hands that prepared the family feasts, baked the pies, soothed our hurts and guided us through this life. Her unforgettable smiling Irish eyes always saw the best in each of us. We are forever blessed.A private family blessing will take place at ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. All are welcome to a Mass of Christian burial at St. Titus Catholic Church in Aliquippa on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of her life for family and friends will be held at a future date when safety permits.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.The Cellini Family wish to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the following for their years of special care: Dr. Amar Singh, Dr. Ramesh Kaul and the team of doctors at UPMC Passavant Cancer Center. And lastly, our thanks to the angels at Compassionate Care Hospice for their loving support.