Marie
(Champion)
Davis
Baden
Marie (Champion) Davis, 94, of Baden, went to be with the Lord where she will be reunited with her late husband, Conrad Davis. She passed peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Concordia Villa St. Joseph.
Born on May 16, 1926, near Andice, Texas, she was the daughter of the late James Nathan and Mary (Briggs) Champion. She was the loving wife for 64 years of the late Conrad C. Davis of Baden.
Marie will be sorely missed by her brother, Bill Champion of Katy, Texas; sister-in-law, Sally Davis of Sewickley; her 15 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Conway Presbyterian Church for over 50 years, where she sang in the choir and was involved in many activities. Following its closure, she was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Monaca.
Marie was a graduate of Liberty Hill High School in Liberty Hill, Texas and Nixon Clay Business College in Austin, Texas. She worked at Mellon Bank as a supervisor in the trust department for more than 30 years.
Marie loved quilting, cooking, and gathering with beloved family and friends. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed summer weekends at her cabin near Tionesta, Pa. Throughout her life, she was a strong, caring presence for all those who had the blessing of knowing her.
Friends will be received Friday, August 28, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum) (Note: The first hour from 2 to 3 p.m., is reserved for senior citizens and other high-risk individuals.) The family requests that all visitors adhere to COVID-19 precautions-masks must be worn and social distancing respected.
A private service and internment in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park will be held.
If desired, memorial contributions may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church, 1301 Indiana Ave., Monaca, PA 15061.
Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com