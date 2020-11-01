Marie J. Woods
Formerly of
Brighton Township
Marie J. Woods, 86, formerly of Brighton Township and more recently of Zelienople, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Marie was the wife of the late Reverend Charles H.A. Woods, Jr.
She leaves three children, Linda (David) Rogers in Florida, Deborah (Larry) Beeman of Economy and David (Chris) Woods of Lawrence, Pa.; five grandchildren, Daniel, Melissa, Amie, Ben and Abby; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Helen Porter, Pittsburgh.
Sewing was one of Marie's favorite pastimes.
A private graveside service will take place at a later date.
