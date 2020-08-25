Marie Rae (Rockwell) Edenhofer
New Brighton
Marie Rae (Rockwell) Edenhofer, age 61, of New Brighton, went to be with her Lord on August 23, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer in the company of her family.
Marie had a passion for serving others. She was a teacher and actively involved with children's and women's ministries throughout her life. Marie was from upstate New York. She faithfully served the Lord alongside her husband, Harry.
Marie is survived by Harry, her husband of 41 years; her four children, Josh (Karen), Karie (David), Katie and Justin (Amanda) and nine grandchildren, Gabriel, Aubrianna, George, Naomi, Kameron, Adelaina, Elliott, Daisy, and Gwendolyn. She is also survived by her parents, Leon and Donna Rockwell; her brother, William Rockwell (Pam) and her sister, Cheryl Rockwell (Joe).
A celebration of life will occur on Wednesday August 26, 2020, at Evangel Community Church at 5 p.m. and will be live streamed on Marie's facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Center Civic Women's Club, c/o 592 Frankfort Rd., Monaca, PA 15061
Arrangements by the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com
.