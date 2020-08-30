1/1
Marie Rose Cilli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Rose Cilli

Formerly of Midland

Marie Rose Cilli, 94, formerly of Midland, passed away Thursday evening, August 27, 2020, at Calcutta Health Care Center, following a brief illness.

Born April 16, 1926, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Plunkett and Mary Plunkett and a faithful member of St. Blaise Roman Catholic Church, Midland. She also sang in the church choir and had been a member of CDA.

Marie will be sadly missed by her four sons, Daniel (Cheryl) Cilli, Vancouver, Washington; Nicolas (Leslie) Cilli, Green Township, Pa.; Ralph (Joanna) Cilli, Ambridge, Pa.; and Patrick (Luanne) Cilli, Ohioville, Pa.; two daughters, Rosemarie (Randy) Steele, Paducah, Ky., and Susan (Paul) Eisenmann, Calcutta, Ohio.; seventeen grandchildren, Kelli Hunt, Deanna Phelps, Daniel Cilli, John Cilli, Joseph Cilli, Michael Cilli, Adam Cilli, Garrett Cilli, Rachel Higdon, Sarah Steele, Chad Cilli, Joel Cilli, Erin Eisenmann, Jesse Eisenman, Lisa Thomas, Malorie Cilli and Emilee Morris; twenty three great-grandchildren; one sister, Blanche; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death was her husband of 62 years Ralph Cilli; a grandson, Nicolas Cilli; two sisters, Dorothy and Patricia; and her three brothers, Thomas, Richard, and Jimmy.

Friends will be received on Monday, August 31, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SCHWERHA-NOLL FUNERAL HOME, 600 Beaver Ave., Midland. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. September 1, 2020, at St. Blaise Roman Catholic Parish, 772 Ohio Avenue, Midland, PA 15059. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

Private interment will take place at Beaver Cemetery.

"May her memory be a blessing."




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Noll Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved