Marie Rose Cilli
Formerly of Midland
Marie Rose Cilli, 94, formerly of Midland, passed away Thursday evening, August 27, 2020, at Calcutta Health Care Center, following a brief illness.
Born April 16, 1926, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Plunkett and Mary Plunkett and a faithful member of St. Blaise Roman Catholic Church, Midland. She also sang in the church choir and had been a member of CDA.
Marie will be sadly missed by her four sons, Daniel (Cheryl) Cilli, Vancouver, Washington; Nicolas (Leslie) Cilli, Green Township, Pa.; Ralph (Joanna) Cilli, Ambridge, Pa.; and Patrick (Luanne) Cilli, Ohioville, Pa.; two daughters, Rosemarie (Randy) Steele, Paducah, Ky., and Susan (Paul) Eisenmann, Calcutta, Ohio.; seventeen grandchildren, Kelli Hunt, Deanna Phelps, Daniel Cilli, John Cilli, Joseph Cilli, Michael Cilli, Adam Cilli, Garrett Cilli, Rachel Higdon, Sarah Steele, Chad Cilli, Joel Cilli, Erin Eisenmann, Jesse Eisenman, Lisa Thomas, Malorie Cilli and Emilee Morris; twenty three great-grandchildren; one sister, Blanche; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death was her husband of 62 years Ralph Cilli; a grandson, Nicolas Cilli; two sisters, Dorothy and Patricia; and her three brothers, Thomas, Richard, and Jimmy.
Friends will be received on Monday, August 31, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SCHWERHA-NOLL FUNERAL HOME, 600 Beaver Ave., Midland. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. September 1, 2020, at St. Blaise Roman Catholic Parish, 772 Ohio Avenue, Midland, PA 15059. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com
.
Private interment will take place at Beaver Cemetery.
"May her memory be a blessing."