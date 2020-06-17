Marie (Cellini) Russo
Marie (Cellini) Russo

Center Township

Marie (Cellini) Russo, 90, of Center Twp., passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Beaver Elder Care.

Born February 25, 1930, in Aliquippa, a daughter of the late Joseph and Virginia (Camara) Cellini, she was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Center Twp.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Russo in 1996, with whom she loved to dance, and her sisters, Florence Cellini, Ruth Burden, Anna Marchionda, and Josephine Benton.

Surviving are her devoted daughter, Anna Marie Fallagan, and many loving nieces and nephews whom she adored.

Private family visitation will take place at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, followed by a private Mass of Christian burial at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Center Twp.

Private interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.

A special thank you to Beaver Elder Care for all their kindness and loving care.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
