Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
Mario Fattore Obituary
Mario Fattore

Beaver

Mario Fattore, 69, of Beaver, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, passing peacefully in his home, Saturday, May 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Mario was born in Ripa, Fagnano, Italy, November 7, 1950, to the late Augusto and Linda (Colletti) Fattore, and moved to the United States with his parents and younger brother at the age of 7.

Although Mario had been battling Dementia and Alzheimer's disease these past years, he will always be remembered by his family for his strength and leadership.

Mario was a 1971 graduate of Aliquippa High School. He played football for The Quips which was something he enjoyed and continued to be a part of later in his life.

Mario was a former defensive coordinator for Aliquippa High School Football Team, where he was affectionally known as "Coach," which he proudly owned. He loved coaching and being a part of his players lives for many years.

After coaching high school football, Mario started his own semi-pro team, The Vipers, leading them to a league championship in 2007. His time coaching football were some of his proudest years. It made him happy and he felt it was where he belonged.

However, his most proud achievement was being a devoted husband, and proud father and grandfather.

A hardworking man, his memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved him.

He was the loving husband of Deborah (Heuring) Fattore; proud father of Annette (Fattore) Reale and Michael Fattore; grandfather of Ian and Mila Fattore; and brother of Fred Fattore and John Fattore. Also surviving are his nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A memorial in celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements provided by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, where on line condolences may be sent.


Published in The Beaver County Times on May 3, 2020
