MARION A. WRIGHT
Marion A. Wright

Ambridge

Marion A. Wright, 80, of Ambridge, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home.

Born April 10, 1940, in Grapeland, Texas, he was the son of the late Lloyd G. and Catherine Ellison Wright. He was an avid bowler.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Offermann Wright; three daughters and a son-in-law, Karen Kral, Colorado, Doria Wright and Davina and Julio Ramos, all of Brooklyn, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Trevor Ortiz, Violet Mur

phy, Izabelle Ortiz-Kozlowski and Jared and Jacob Ramos and a sister, Barbara Pate, Tulsa, Okla.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Dina A. Wright; a brother, Guy Dean Wright and a sister, Joyce Benge.

There will be no viewing. BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, is in charge of arrangements.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-2000
