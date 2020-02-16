|
Mother Marion Leigh Williams
Aliquippa
Mother Marion Leigh Williams, 75, of Aliquippa, went to sleep in Jesus on February 12, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born January 24, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Mary Bronaugh
Williams Pearson and Alfred Williams. She was a 1962 graduate of Aliquippa High School and attended the first nursing program of the Community College of Beaver County. She was a dedicated member of the Faith Temple Church under the Leadership of Pastor Alvin H. Flowers. Mother Leigh as she was affectionately known served faithfully as a Church Mother, on the Pastoral Appreciation Committee, as an usher and as the church clerk. Her love for the Lord, her Pastor and the ministry was exemplary.
Family was always her main concern and she was known throughout the community as everyone's "Grandma Leigh". She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Yolonda (Dana) Odom and Kasi Harmon, both of Aliquippa; four grandsons, DáVon (Kiara) Myers,
Vincent Harmon, DáVonte Odom and Eric Odom, all of Aliquippa; three great-grandchildren, Aaliyah Myers, Remington Odom and Jordyn Haywood; two brothers, Alfred (Cheryl) Williams of Chicago, Ill. and Minister Donald (Lorraine) Pearson of New Brighton and three sisters, Ruth Williams and
Francine Cashaw, both of Aliquippa and Denise
Williams of Cleveland, Ohio. She will also be remembered by a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, her pastor, church family and numerous friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers,
Richard Williams and Francis Bronaugh and one sister, Lori Pearson.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Hillman Cancer Center, Shadyside Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospice for the compassionate care given to our mother.
Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Church in the Round First Church of God in Christ at 744 Griffith Street, Aliquippa, PA 15001, where a celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at
11 a.m. Interment will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to the PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 16, 2020