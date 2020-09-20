1/1
Marjorie C. Barton
Marjorie C.

Barton

Formerly of

Monaca Heights

Marjorie C. Barton, 89, of East Palestine, Ohio, formerly of Monaca Heights, passed away unexpectedly Thursday afternoon, September 17, 2020.

Born December 30, 1930, in Rochester, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Ira and Philominia "Minnie" Price. She has been a resident of East Palestine, Ohio, the past four years, after having lived over 30 years in St. Petersburg, Florida. She is a former member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Monaca.

In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Barton in 1996, and a son, Robert Barton in 2017. She was the last surviving of eight children, having been preceded in death by her sisters and brothers, Ira "Babe", Robert, James "Bud", John, Elizabeth, Mary Katherine, and Rita.

She will be greatly missed by her two sons, Joseph (Sue) Barton, St. Petersburg, Fla., and John (Trudy) Barton, East Palestine, Ohio; five grandchildren, Trudy, Bobby, Timmy, Hope, and Kenny; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

As per her wishes, a private graveside service will take place at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com. Arrangements are being conducted by the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
