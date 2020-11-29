1/1
Marjorie Grace Eaton
Marjorie Grace Eaton

New Brighton

Marjorie Grace Eaton, age 85, of New Brighton, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the Grove at Harmony.

Born November 27, 1934, in Mercer, Pa., to the late Frank and Fairy (Thompson) Reed.

She is survived by her children, Evelyn Smiley, Robin Podeswik, Kathy (Paul) Salsgiver, David (Mary) Eaton, Jr., Alice Stone, Helen (Audrey) Eaton and James (Diana) Eaton; 25 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Eaton, Sr.; sons, Michael Eaton and Ronald Eaton; brothers, Bob, Bud and Gene; sons-in-law, George Tinklepaugh, Michel McDonald and Larry Podeswik; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the CAMPBELL'S BEAVER FALLS FUNERAL HOME, 14th Street and Eighth Avenue, www.campbellfuneralhomes.com. A service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Procession to Beaver Falls Cemetery to follow.

In lieu of flowers, send memorial contributions to the funeral home at P.O. Box 43, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.

Condolences may be left online at campbell funeralhomes.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
