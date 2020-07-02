Mark E. Hilliard



Formerly of Alquippa



Mark E. Hilliard, 49, of Connecticut, formerly of Aliquippa, passed away June 27, 2020.



He was born December 10, 1970, the son of the late Edward and Jane (Blair) Hilliard.



Mark is survived by his two children, Charlotte and Logan Hilliard; his younger brother, Matthew (Tanya) Hilliard and numerous aunts and uncles.



Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of life service on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Christian Assembly Church, 6241 Tuscarawas Road, Industry, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. with Pastor Bill Angevino.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store