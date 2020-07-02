1/
MARK EDWARD HILLIARD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark E. Hilliard

Formerly of Alquippa

Mark E. Hilliard, 49, of Connecticut, formerly of Aliquippa, passed away June 27, 2020.

He was born December 10, 1970, the son of the late Edward and Jane (Blair) Hilliard.

Mark is survived by his two children, Charlotte and Logan Hilliard; his younger brother, Matthew (Tanya) Hilliard and numerous aunts and uncles.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of life service on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Christian Assembly Church, 6241 Tuscarawas Road, Industry, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. with Pastor Bill Angevino.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved