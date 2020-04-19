Home

MARK J. ROMUTIS

MARK J. ROMUTIS Obituary
Mark J. Romutis

Conway

Mark J. Romutis, 64, of Conway, passed away on April 12, 2020, after a brief illness.

He is the son of the late Leonard and Aggie Romutis.

Mark attended Boston University obtaining a Master's Degree in Criminal Justice. He retired with over 20 years of service with the City of Pittsburgh Police Department achieving the rank of Lieutenant. He served as a Lieutenant of the City of Pittsburgh SWAT TEAM. He currently was employed as the Chief of Police for the Borough of Ambridge, which he took great pride in. Mark wore many hats in his life. He held a private pilot's license; was a "Band Dad" for the Freedom Big Red Marching Band; taught as an adjunct professor at the University of Pittsburgh and at the Beaver County Police Academy; was an active member of Saint Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Ambridge, serving as an usher and a cantor; was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 1 and Assistant ScoutMaster of Troop 427. Mark loved participating in Civil War and World War II reenactments. He was a diehard Pittsburgh Penguin Fan, always making his home the place to watch the game for everyone. Mark will always be remembered as a connoisseur of a shot and a beer and a wonderful husband and father.

He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Renee Romutis; his son and "Best Buddy", Sam Romutis; siblings, Len Romutis and Sheila (Bob) Allen; aunt, Lucy (Charles) Guskey; also many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Arrangements were private as per the families wishes, a memorial service will take place at a later date.

The family would like to thank all the First Responders for their care and compassion during this difficult time.

The KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549), were honored to handle Mark's final wishes.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 19, 2020
