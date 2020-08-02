1/1
Marlene Demarest
Marlene Demarest

Chippewa Township

Marlene Demarest, 87, of Chippewa Twp., died Friday July 31, 2020, in her home.

Born March 4, 1933, in Beaver Falls, the daughter of the late William and Mildred (Bryan) Wissinger, she was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church, Darlington. She was a member of several card clubs, where she enjoyed playing several times a week.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Demarest, 1987 and a son, Kenneth Demarest, 2012.

She is survived by a son, Bill Demarest and Karen; a daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Thomas Flook, Raccoon Twp.; two grandchildren, Justin and Melissa Flook and Amanda Flook and Dave; and four great-grandchildren, David, Ariana, Oliva, and Cooper.

Friends will be received Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls. Her pastor, the Rev. C.F. Hoffman officiating. Please follow CDC guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Beaver County Cancer and Heart Association, 3582 Brodhead Road, Suite 201, Monaca, PA 15061.

The family would like to thank Family Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
7248431200
