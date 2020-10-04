1/1
Marlene Louise Steuer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene Louise Steuer

Hopewell Township

Marlene Louise Steuer, 87, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at St. John's Specialty Care, Mars, Pa.

Born May 14, 1933, in Aliquippa, she was the daughter of the late Emmett and Annabelle (Grimm) Painter, and the stepdaughter of the late Anna (Finks) Painter.

Mrs. Steuer was member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Ambridge, and was formerly employed by C&L Supermarket, Giant Eagle, and the Hopewell School District Bus Garage as a handicap student aide.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George Steuer, Sr., in 2000; a son, George Steuer, Jr.; an infant daughter, Beverly; a stepbrother, Donald Finks; and a stepsister, Maryann Rice.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Michael Bechak; a son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Kristine Steuer; her grandchildren, Sean (Mia) Bechak, Craig (Brooke) Bechak, Stephanie and Katie Peterson, and Kari Steuer; a great-granddaughter, Mackenzie; a great-grandson on the way, Jayce; a sister, Carolyn Lane; a stepbrother, William (Bonnie) Finks; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.

Private interment will take place at Union Cemetery, Monaca, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in Ambridge, Pa. or House of Prayer Lutheran Church in Aliquippa, Pa.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved