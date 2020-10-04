Marlene Louise Steuer
Hopewell Township
Marlene Louise Steuer, 87, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at St. John's Specialty Care, Mars, Pa.
Born May 14, 1933, in Aliquippa, she was the daughter of the late Emmett and Annabelle (Grimm) Painter, and the stepdaughter of the late Anna (Finks) Painter.
Mrs. Steuer was member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Ambridge, and was formerly employed by C&L Supermarket, Giant Eagle, and the Hopewell School District Bus Garage as a handicap student aide.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George Steuer, Sr., in 2000; a son, George Steuer, Jr.; an infant daughter, Beverly; a stepbrother, Donald Finks; and a stepsister, Maryann Rice.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Michael Bechak; a son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Kristine Steuer; her grandchildren, Sean (Mia) Bechak, Craig (Brooke) Bechak, Stephanie and Katie Peterson, and Kari Steuer; a great-granddaughter, Mackenzie; a great-grandson on the way, Jayce; a sister, Carolyn Lane; a stepbrother, William (Bonnie) Finks; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com
.
Private interment will take place at Union Cemetery, Monaca, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in Ambridge, Pa. or House of Prayer Lutheran Church in Aliquippa, Pa.