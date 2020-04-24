Home

R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
(412) 741-7100
Marlene S. Hudac


1953 - 2020
Marlene S. Hudac Obituary
Marlene S. Hudac

Coraopolis

Marlene S. Hudac, age 67, a Coraopolis resident most of her life, passed away on April 22, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Sewickley on March 29, 1953, to the late Edward John and Doris Irene (Hopkins) Hudac.

Marlene was the granddaughter of the late Edith and Henry Hopkins, John and Ida Hudac and Maryann and Rudy Jurena. Beloved mother of Tammy George of Coraopolis and Sheila Albright of Ambridge; sister of Faythe (fiancé Paul Clarke) Hudac of Coraopolis, Jerry (Mary Jo Brinker) Hudac and the late Donna Hudac; cherished grandmother of Joshua Martz, Zackary Gill, Sophia Albright, Kailey and Cody George, and Seth Albright; proud great-grandmother of Isaiah Martz; aunt of Edward and Aubrey Hudac, Nicole, Karina and the late Kevin Hudac; great aunt of EJ, Elena, and Bella; and dear friends, Angela and Lou DiNunno and their children Dina, Chrissy and Joey and Robin Bane and the late Dale Bane and their children Robin, Jean and Rocky.

Marlene was a member of Sewickley Baptist Church, the Ladies Auxiliary of Bell Acres Volunteer Fire Department and was a collector of light houses and baby dolls.

Services for Marlene will be held privately at COPELAND SEWICKLEY FUNERAL HOME, www.copelandfuneralhomes.com. Burial will follow in Sewickley Cemetery.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 24, 2020
