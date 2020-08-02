1/1
Marlene Vlasic
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene Vlasic

Formerly of Ambridge

Marlene Vlasic, 61, of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020, at the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House in Palm Coast, Florida, after a courageous 4-year battle with esophageal cancer.

Marlene was born on

July 28, 1958 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa. She was the second daughter of Dolores (Babyok) and the late

Eugene Vlasic.

After graduating from Ambridge High School, Marlene moved to Daytona Beach to escape the cold winters of Pennsylvania. As a single mother raising a young daughter, she put herself through school at the Daytona Beach Community College receiving an Associate Degree as a Coding Specialist. In 1993 she secured a position at Peninsula Medical Center, currently Advent Health, where she was employed until her death.

A lover of music and pop culture, Marlene enjoyed live concerts and fan conventions. Attending several as VIP allowed her to meet and greet a few of her favorites including Guns & Roses, Weird Al Yankovic and the stars of television's X-Files.

Marlene's big dream was to visit Croatia this summer. Sadly, she was unable to do so due to the rapid progression of her cancer.

In addition to her mother, Marlene is survived by her daughter, Amanda; a granddaughter, Chloe; one brother, James (Deb) Vlasic, Eden Prairie, Minn.; two sisters,

Rebecca (Paul) Wargo, Ambridge, Pa., and Rachel (Tom) Micija, Conway, Pa.; three nephews, Brandon and Bradley Wargo, and Jonathan Vlasic and three nieces, Audra Wargo,

Katie Vlasic and Annie Micija.

Marlene will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to know her.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date in

Daytona Beach.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved