Marsha C. Sobieski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marsha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marsha C. Sobieski

East Liverpool, Ohio

Marsha C. Sobieski, 51, of East Liverpool, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Born September 11, 1968, in East Liverpool, Ohio, she was a business analyst for Steel Lite International, New Castle. In her spare time, Marsha enjoyed gardening, candle making, baking, and sewing.

She will be greatly missed by her husband of 21 years, Anthony Sobieski, East Liverpool, Ohio; sons, Donald (Jennifer) Tindell, Tennessee, and Brandon (Tammy) Tindell, East Liverpool, Ohio; stepson, T. J. (Amanda) Sobieski, Ellwood City; stepdaughter, Tami Kolodziej, New Brighton; stepfather, Gene Mathis, Wellsville, Ohio; and seven grandchildren.

Marsha was preceded in death by her mother, Eloise Higgins Mathis.

Friends will be received Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Interment will take place at Columbiana County Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved