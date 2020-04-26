|
Marshall Reda
Beaver Falls
Marshall Reda, 97, of Beaver Falls, died Monday, April 20, 2020, in Beaver Valley Nursing & Rehab Center.
Born January 1, 1923, in Beaver Falls, son of the Frank and Jenny (Infuso) Reda, he served in World War II from 1943-1946 in the U.S. Army in the ETO. He operated the former Reda's Grocery and Confectionary with his father. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier retiring in 1988 after 28 years of service, and was a member of the former Christ's Lutheran Church, Beaver Falls, where he served on the Church Council. Marshall was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 261 and in their Color Guard and served as Sergeant at Arms.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Faye (Wassum) Reda; sisters, Edith Herzog and Jean Rukas; and two brothers, Frank and Pete Reda.
He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Marsha and Robert Miller, Daugherty Twp.; a beloved granddaughter, Ann Elizabeth Miller and her fiancé Sean Burke; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Wilma and Frank Signorelli; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to current restrictions, a private family visitation was held. A memorial service will be announced at a future date.
Arrangements by HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME
The family would like to thank Elmcroft for their kind and compassionate care during Marshall's six years of resides.
Interment was in Grandview Cemetery, Big Beaver Borough.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 26, 2020