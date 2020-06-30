MARTHA ANN MORROW
Martha Ann Morrow

Pierpont, Ohio

Martha Ann Morrow, 88, of Pierpont, passed away June 27, 2020, at Ashtabula County Medical Center.

She was born September 7, 1931, in Sewickley, Pa., the daughter of the late Metro and Christine (Kmit) Stolar. Martha enjoyed the outdoors and spent many years camping and boating with her family. Her hobbies included sewing, crochet, needlework, jigsaw puzzles and word search books. She cherished family and enjoyed the time spent with them, as well as friends.

Martha was a retired bookkeeper and home maker, and was active in her church for years, holding positions from Sunday school teacher to secretary (bookkeeper).

She is survived by her children, Janice (Barry) Ruth of Harmony Township, Pa. and Gary (Yvonne) Morrow of Pierpont, Ohio; sister, Elizabeth Waslo of Economy, Pa.; brothers, Myron Stolar of Aliquippa, Pa. and David Stolar of Oil City, Pa.; grandchildren, Janet (Jonathan) Lewis, Donald Ruth, Samantha (Garrett) Proctor, Amanda Morrow, Nicole Bamforth, Danielle (Jesse) Whitman, Brian Morrow, Dustin Kress, Reyna Dobsch, Brilynn Kress, Jacob Capelle and great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Julie, Jamie and Jozelyn Lewis, Jocelyn and Sawyer Whitman and many nieces and nephews.

Martha was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, John Morrow; son, John Morrow, Jr.; brother, Millard Stolar; grandchild, Evin Lee Whitman and her parents.

A private memorial service will be conducted by CHILDS-WILLIAMS-DUCRO FUNERAL HOME, 1071 Sate Rt. 7, Pierpont, Ohio.

Should friends and family desire in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pierpont Volunteer Fire Department, 6006 Marcy Road Pierpont, OH 44082.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 30, 2020.
