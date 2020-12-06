Martha
Elizabeth Nale
Hopewell Township
Martha Elizabeth Nale, 81, of Hopewell Twp., passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on February 27, 1939, in Coraopolis, Pa., a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Shavolt) Dushac. Martha was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. She was a member of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers, a Eucharistic Minister, and she was a long-time volunteer for Meals-on-Wheels in Hopewell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Nale; two sisters, Rose Leech and Alma Anderson; and a brother, Alfred Holst.
She is survived by four children, Karen Marie (Emmett) Santillo, Michael (Earlene) Nale, Brian Nale, and Bradley Nale; five grandchildren, Daniel (Shannon) Nale, Michael (Abbie) Nale, Emmett (Ashley) Santillo, Aubrey Santillo, and Brandon (fiancée, Jami) Santillo; six great-grandchildren, Austin, Chloe, Parker, Tucker, and Joanna Nale, and Garrett Santillo; and a brother, Richard Holst. She is also survived by two brothers-in-law and six sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice, especially to her nurse, Steve and aid, Lisa for their compassionate care.
Friends will be received on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com
, where prayers will be offered on Monday at 11 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
Due to COVID-19 guidance, face coverings and social distance is required in the funeral home and church.
Private entombment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.