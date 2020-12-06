1/1
Martha Elizabeth Nale
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha

Elizabeth Nale

Hopewell Township

Martha Elizabeth Nale, 81, of Hopewell Twp., passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on February 27, 1939, in Coraopolis, Pa., a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Shavolt) Dushac. Martha was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. She was a member of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers, a Eucharistic Minister, and she was a long-time volunteer for Meals-on-Wheels in Hopewell.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Nale; two sisters, Rose Leech and Alma Anderson; and a brother, Alfred Holst.

She is survived by four children, Karen Marie (Emmett) Santillo, Michael (Earlene) Nale, Brian Nale, and Bradley Nale; five grandchildren, Daniel (Shannon) Nale, Michael (Abbie) Nale, Emmett (Ashley) Santillo, Aubrey Santillo, and Brandon (fiancée, Jami) Santillo; six great-grandchildren, Austin, Chloe, Parker, Tucker, and Joanna Nale, and Garrett Santillo; and a brother, Richard Holst. She is also survived by two brothers-in-law and six sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice, especially to her nurse, Steve and aid, Lisa for their compassionate care.

Friends will be received on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com, where prayers will be offered on Monday at 11 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.

Due to COVID-19 guidance, face coverings and social distance is required in the funeral home and church.

Private entombment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darroch Funeral Home
2640 Mill Street
Aliquippa, PA 15001
7243755571
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Darroch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved