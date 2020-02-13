Home

Spratt Funeral Home
1901 7th Ave
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 843-1234
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Spratt Funeral Home
1901 7th Ave
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
6:00 PM
Spratt Funeral Home
1901 7th Ave
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
MARTHA H. RICKERT


1934 - 2020
MARTHA H. RICKERT Obituary
Martha H. Rickert

Beaver Falls

Martha Hazel Irene Rickert, 85, of Beaver Falls, died Monday, February 10, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver.

Born August 14, 1934, in Boggs Twp., Clearfield County, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Ruth E. Bowser McMillen.

Martha was a beloved mother and grandmother to all.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters Donna and Dianne Rickert; six sisters and four brothers.

She is survived by her son, John C. Rickert, Jr., Beaver Falls; daughter, Darlene M. Leksell, Brighton Twp.; grandchildren, Jamie, Tracie, Freddy, Ashley, Mark, Dakota, Camden and Madison; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Joe McMillen, New Brighton; son-in-law, Fred McCown, Beaver Falls and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 4 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m. in the SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1901 Seventh Ave., BEAVER FALLS. Pastor Janice Davis of the Central United Methodist Church, Beaver Falls will officiate.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 13, 2020
