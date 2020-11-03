Martha (Marotti) Hegner
Chippewa Township
Martha (Marotti) Hegner, 79, of Chippewa Twp. was born on May 17, 1941 in Rochester to the late Jenny (Giovanna) and Andrew Marotti and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 31, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family.
Martha graduated in 1959 from Monaca High School and furthered her education with a Bachelor of Science Degree from Geneva College in 1963. On August 3, 1963, she married the love of her life, Leo J. Hegner of Beaver Falls. The two are parents of Leah and Rebecca and they made a home in Beaver Falls. Martha was employed by Rochester Area Schools, taught at Beaver Valley Providence General School of Nursing, and then was a substitute teacher for the Beaver Falls School District while pursuing her Masters' Degree from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh in 1977. She returned to full-time employment with the Rochester Area School District where she garnered many followers who shared her love of science and education, while helping many students find their path to greater achievement and success beyond the walls of the school setting. In addition, she utilized her scientific background while acting as a consultant for WQED's "Chemical People" Drug and Alcohol Prevention Program.
Martha was a member of St. Monica Parish and the former St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Beaver Falls. She enjoyed travelling, cruising, and other hobbies including: Bridge Clubs and Book Clubs, cooking, reading, baking, sewing, knitting and needlework. Always a creative and vibrant person, Martha sought beauty in all things and many of which she created out of great skill, vision and talent.
Her two daughters gave her the greatest gift with the addition of their children into the Hegner Family. Martha is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Leah and Jason Wilson and their three children, Jason Jr., Ava and Maria of Columbiana, Ohio and Rebecca and Pahala Simamora and their three children, Matteo, Lucca and Gianni of Rockville, Md. Martha's greatest joys were her six grandchildren, they surrounded her with love while she was in Hospice Care. Martha's grandchildren sought to learn from her even until the day she passed away.
Although her personal successes were abundant, Martha sought to improve her community with her dedication to the following organizations: Catholic Charities, American Association of University Women, The Outlook Club, The Marion Gordon Memorial Auxiliary (Chocolate Sunday Committee) and the Beaver County Chapter of the American Heart Association
. One of her greatest accolades came in the form of the Nomination for the 1983 Beaver County Times Woman of the Year. Martha was granted that award based on her work as President of the American Association of University Women and her role of Drug and Alcohol Prevention Specialist with Rochester Area Schools.
Martha is survived by her husband of 57 years, Leo Hegner, Chippewa Twp., with whom she shared many happy and humorous moments, Jeopardy viewing and most recently, attending virtual daily mass. She gave him every moment that she had within her body and soul and left him after a long and difficult fight from her ailments to seek solace in the Lord's hands. Surviving also is a sister and brother-in-law, Antonia and James Moore of Rockville, Md.; a brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Kathleen Marotti of Palm Coast, Fla. and a brother-In-law, Bob Domergue, Middletown, Md.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Cathy Domergue.
The family would like to thank Gallagher Hospice who provided support and assistance for Martha's comfort, Liberty Dialysis and staff, and Heritage Valley Hospital, Beaver, Pa.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com
, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, where prayer will be recited Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Monica Parish with Father Kim Schreck as Celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Chippewa Twp.
The family would like to thank all who helped and prayed with Martha during her illnesses.
Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to The National Kidney Foundation
c/o Liberty Dialysis, 100 Pappan Business Drive, Beaver Falls, PA, 15010.