Martha J. Black
Formerly of
New Sewickley Township
Martha J. Black, age 92, formerly of New Sewickley Township, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Martha was born November 11, 1927.
Friends will be received Friday, August 14, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at Marion Hill Alliance Church, 4607 Rochester Road, New Brighton, PA 15066. A completed obituary will be in Wednesday's edition.
.