1/
Martha J. Black
Martha J. Black

Formerly of

New Sewickley Township

Martha J. Black, age 92, formerly of New Sewickley Township, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Martha was born November 11, 1927.

Friends will be received Friday, August 14, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at Marion Hill Alliance Church, 4607 Rochester Road, New Brighton, PA 15066. A completed obituary will be in Wednesday's edition.

Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc
273 Route 68
Rochester, PA 15074
7247282456
