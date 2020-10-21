Martha Jean (Parks) Caldwell
North Sewickley Township
Martha Jean (Parks) Caldwell passed away on October 18, 2020, at the age of 93, at The Grove in Harmony in Harmony, Pa.
Born on November 2, 1926, to the late Percy and Clara (Wahl) Parks of Freedom, Pa., she was raised on the family dairy farm where she developed her passion for gardening and home making. After graduating Freedom High School, Class of 1944, she married C. Lee Caldwell in 1946, and for 61 years, they lived and operated a dairy farm in North Sewickley Township. After Lee's passing in 2008, Martha remained on the farm until her 91st birthday.
The last of her generation, she was preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses, Theodore (Zelda) Parks, Joe (Belva) Parks, John (Emma) Parks and David (Betty) Parks and sister, Mary (Richard) Wolfe; sisters-in-law; Mary Ellen (Gay) Park and Mildred Blum; brother-in-law, Robert (Gladys) Caldwell; her oldest daughter, Sarah (Sally) Louise Caldwell in 2014, and several nieces and nephews.
Best known for her sweet rolls and quilts, she will also be remembered as an excellent card player and a woman of faith. She was a member of Concord United Methodist Church, North Sewickley Township, and participated in the Growing Wise Sunday School Class, United Methodist Women, founded the Breast Cancer Support Group and was involved in several other committees throughout her life. In her younger years she also volunteered as a leader for the North Sewickley Needles and Stitchers 4-H Club, teaching many young girls how to sew.
She is survived by her children, David (Cindy) Caldwell of North Sewickley Township, Mary (Scott) Meeder of Monongahela and Ron (Vicky) Caldwell of North Sewickley Township. Also surviving are ten grandchildren, their spouses and seventeen great-grandchildren who she adored. She will also be missed by the women of the Third Tuesday Card Club and the many other close friends she made throughout her life.
The family also expresses their sincere thanks to the staff of Trinity Oaks Care Center in Ellwood City, Pa., and The Grove at Harmony in Harmony, Pa., for the loving care of our matriarch over the past few years.
Friends and family will be received at Concord United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. inside the church. Visitors are asked to observe social distancing measures and also have the option of listening to the service from the church parking lot via their car radio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Concord United Methodist Church, 285 Concord Church Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010 or Jumonville, 887 Jumonville Rd. Hopwood, PA 15445.
Arrangements by HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com
, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.