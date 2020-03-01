Home

MARTHA JEAN FERRENCE

MARTHA JEAN FERRENCE Obituary
Martha Jean Ferrence

Baden

Martha Jean Ferrence, of Baden, passed away peacefully in her home on February 25, 2020, at the age of 74.

She was born September 30, 1945, in Sewickley, to the late Daniel and Martha (Paslosky) Losco.

Martha left us with the following thoughts she wrote, "I enjoyed every moment I spent with my family and friends as they gave me great joy and love. I want to be remembered for my love of all God's creations, especially my beloved pets."

Preceding her in death in addition to her parents were several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Robert Ferrence; a daughter, Amy Jo Ferrence of Gloucester, Va.; a son, Robert Stephen (Lauri) Ferrence of Imperial; grandchildren, Robert Andrew Mycyk, Amber Nicole Mycyk, Elliott Ferrence and Emily Ferrence.

At Martha's request, there was no public visitation. Funeral services and burial were private.

Donations in Martha's memory are requested to the Beaver County Humane Society.

Arrangements were entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 1, 2020
