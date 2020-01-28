Home

Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc
273 Route 68
Rochester, PA 15074
(724) 728-2456
Martha May George Likens

Formerly of Conway

Martha May George Likens, 94, formerly of Foote Street, Conway passed away on Friday January 24, 2020, at Shenango Presbyterian Senior Care. Martha was born September 14, 1925. She is survived by several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Anna Marie (Schick) George; husband, Frazier (Fred) Likens on January 17, 2011, whom she married March 26, 1966, in Evangelical Lutheran Church, Baden.

Friends will be received Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum).

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Martha's memory may be made to Shenango Presbyterian Senior Care Benevolent Care Fund, 238 South Market Street, New Wilmington, PA 16142.

Online condolences may be shared at www.Saul-Gabauer.com.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 28, 2020
