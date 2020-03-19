Home

John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2150

MARTHA MIKULICH MELNICK

MARTHA MIKULICH MELNICK Obituary
Martha Mikulich Melnick

Formerly of Ambridge

Martha Mikulich Melnick, 75, of Martinsburg, W.Va., passed away March 12, 2020, from complications of a stroke.

She was the daughter of the late Michael and Madge Mikulich and a graduate of the class of 1962 from St. Veronica High School. She was employed as a Deputy Assistant to the Federal Judge in the Berkeley County Court House in Berkeley County, West Virginia. She was a devout catholic by faith and was active in her parish activities.

In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by a brother-in- law, George L. Ventura and nephew, George M. Ventura.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Melnick of Martinsburg, W.Va.; a son, Jeff (Beth) Blake of Brunswick, Md.; a daughter, Debbie (Derrick) Keith of Virginia Beach, Va. and four grandchildren, Joshua and Ethan Blake, Alexys Johnson and Jetta Mills. Also surviving are her sisters, Marge Ventura, Mary Ann Mikulich of Ambridge and Marlene (Dennis) Boggs of Martins Ferry, Ohio; brothers, Michael A. Mikulich of Ambridge, Melvin (Susan) Mikulich of Monaca and Mark "Kools" Mikulich of Ambridge, and a very dear friend Allice Roksandich of Martinsburg, W.Va. She also left behind numerous nieces and nephews.

Per Martha's request, there was no public visitations.

A memorial service will be held in Ambridge at a later date.

Local arrangements were entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 19, 2020
