To be announced at a later date
Marva Lee (Kirkland) Allen, formerly of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, received her heavenly wings on May 4, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was 77 years old.

It would be wrong to say that Marva lost her battle because she never stopped fighting, Marva stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. There was no quit in Marva.

Born March 2, 1943, the daughter of the late David and Hazel Kirkland and stepmother, Dorothy Lee Kirkland. Marva is survived by her loving husband, Londell Allen; son, Anthony and wife Debra Kirkland of Pittsburgh; daughter, Renita Boyer of Tallahassee; and stepdaughter, Vickie Allen of St. Louis, Mo. Marva also leaves behind grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, and a host of relatives and beloved friends.

A public memorial celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to thank all of our family and friends who aided in Marva's care, comfort, and who gave support to our family over the years.
