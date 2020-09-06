Marvin Wayne Poser
Mechanicsburg
Marvin Wayne Poser, age 70, of Mechanicsburg, entered into eternal rest with his loving family by his side on Thursday, August 27, 2020, after a five-year battle with multiple myeloma cancer. He fought a courageous fight and can now rest and be free of pain, forever.
Marvin was born on Wednesday, January 4, 1950, in Little Falls, Minnesota, to the late Edmund George Poser and Lorraine (Kliber) Poser.
In addition to his parents, Marvin is preceded in death by his brother, James "Jimmy" Poser and his mother-in-law, Jean Parrish.
Marvin's survivors include his wife of 48 years, Christine "Tina" Louise (Parrish) Poser; his two children, Benjamin M. Poser of Mechanicsburg and Christy Poser of Mechanicsburg; his father-in-law, Everett Parrish; his two brothers-in-law, David Parrish and wife, Karen, of Aliquippa; Michael Parrish of Aliquippa; his sister-in-law, Lisa Parrish and fiancé, Edward, of Aliquippa; his four nieces and nephews, Caleb, Blase, Matthew, and Nicole; his cousins, aunts, friends in Minnesota, and his fellow veterans.
Marvin graduated from Father Pierz High School in the class of 1969 and immediately joined the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, serving as an infantry fire direct crewman. For his service, he received the Purple Heart, the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm. In 1975, he graduated from Robert Morris College in Pittsburgh with a degree in accounting. As a civilian, he worked as an auditor in the federal government. Marvin will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, and his beloved dogs, Charlie and Moxie. He loved the freedom he experienced while riding his Harley. He had a passion for antique cars. Marvin enjoyed spending Sunday nights playing poker and competing in pool tournaments. He actively volunteered at American Legion Post 109 in Mechanicsburg during the many activities and programs. "They shall mount up on wings, Just like an eagle and soar." - Isiah 40:31
The family sends their most heartfelt thanks to Dr. Ghoush-Azizkahn, Nurse Megan, everyone at Penn State Health Medical Group - Andrews Patel, and to everyone at Hospice of Central PA, who so lovingly cared for Marvin during his illness.
Marvin's family will be remembering his life privately. Interment in Saint Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Pierz, Minnesota, will be at the family's convenience. Cremation was private.
Contributions in celebration of Marvin's life can be made to DAV - Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301; dav.org
Marvin's family has entrusted his care to BUHRIG FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY IN MECHANICSBURG, (717) 766-3421.
