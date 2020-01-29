Home

Anthony Mastrofrancesco Funeral Home Inc
2026 Mcminn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-375-0496
MARY (SATTERLEE) ADCOCK

MARY (SATTERLEE) ADCOCK Obituary
Mary (Satterlee) Adcock

Hopewell Township

Mary (Satterlee) Adcock, 85 of Hopewell Twp. went home to be with the Lord on January 28, 2020.

She was born March 20, 1934, in Sandy Valley, Pa.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Adcock, a daughter, Bonnie Adcock, her sister, Anna Claire Reed and two brothers and a sister-in-law, Carl Satterlee II and Bill and Kay Satterlee.

Mary was an avid crafter who enjoyed making keepsakes with her embroidery machine. She relished going to Weber Ceramics where she would create pieces for her family and friends. Mary was also a vast collector and creator of porcelain dolls.

She is survived by her devoted daughters and sons-in-law, Lorna Adcock, Sharon and Scott Neville and Joyce and Donnie Kutzavitch; loving grandchildren, Darrin and Mallori, Chad and Amber, Kalyn and Ryan and Dustin and Emily and two great-grandchildren, Declan and Jax. Mary is also survived by special nephews, Gary and Carl and her dear friends, Nola Weber, Suzie Ronosky and Shirley Wentz.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. A service will be held Friday in the funeral home at 10 a.m. with Rev. Nick Marlott of Ohio United Presbyterian Church.

Private Interment will take place at Temple Cemetery in Hazen, Pa.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 29, 2020
