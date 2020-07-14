1/1
Mary Ann Lojek
Mary Ann Lojek

Formerly of Ambridge

Mary Ann Lojek, 87, formerly of Ambridge, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Born March 15, 1933, in Ambridge, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Liptak Lesondak. She graduated from Ambridge High School in 1950. In addition to her role as a wife, mother and homemaker, she intermittently worked as an Administrator and Licensed Realtor in Pittsburgh, Pa., before she and her husband moved to Cincinnati, Ohio. A devout Catholic, she and her husband were members of St. Matthias Parish in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was also a member of the former Divine Redeemer Catholic Church in Ambridge.

She is survived by her husband, Major General Ret. Joseph M. Lojek, Cincinnati, Ohio; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Joseph and Vickie Lojek, Woodbridge, Va., and David and Peggy Lojek, Cincinnati, Ohio; one daughter, Carole Lojek, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; five granddaughters, Missy Spears, Covington, Ky.; Heather Benton and Ashley Knobbe, both of Cincinnati, Ohio; Anne McQueen, Fairfax Station, Va.; and Miranda Goss, Bristow, Va.; and five great-granddaughters, Addyson, Marilyn, Macy, Skylar and Emily.

A private family viewing was held on Monday, July 13, 2020, at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at Good Samaritan Church. Interment followed at Good Samaritan Cemetery.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-2000
