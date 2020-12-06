Mary Ann
'Na Na' Vlasic
Formerly of
Center Township
From a family who emigrated from Croatia, Mary Ann Vlasic was born in Midland, Pa., on July 19, 1932, as the first generation of the Palyan family here in the U.S. From 1960 to 2013, Center Township, Pa. was the only home for Mary Ann and her family. Since March of 2013, she resided in Overland Park and Leawood KS.
On November 27, 2020 Mary Ann succumbed to her eight plus year battle with dementia and joined her loving husband, daughter, and her great-granddaughter when she passed away peacefully in the loving hands of her care family at SeniorCare Homes and KC Hospice.
Mary Ann was a graduate of Midland High School. Thankfully, Mary Ann's initial infatuation with a young man's car led to her falling in love with its owner, and on August 25, 1958, she married that man, Al Vlasic. After successfully raising their family, and until retirement, she focused her passion and became a dedicated employee of the same organization which operated under the various names: Koppers/ARCO Polymers/ Nova Chemicals, where she happily worked for over 30 years.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Al Vlasic; their infant daughter, Michelle Ann; great granddaughter, Sophie; parents, Vincent and Helen Catherine Turkaly Palyan; sister, Helen Graham and brother, Vincent "Sonny" Palyan.
She is survived by her sister, Rose (Palyan) Martinetti; three sons and their spouses, Bob and Sue (Winkler), Mark and Amy (Dietz) and Mike and Suzy (Parker) and her eight grandchildren whom she adored, Tyler and his wife, Sarah (McCoy), Whitney, Shane, Erica and her husband, Matt Zarse, Vanessa and her fiancé, Sebastian Kochinke, Ethan, Melanie and Mikaela and two great granddaughters, Olivia and Mazie.
Mary Ann always loved her hometown sport teams, the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins as well as the local team from Center High School (now Central Valley). Mary Ann's favorite past times were shopping, playing cards, enjoying life with her family and friends as well being an avid bowler and golfer. Everyone knows how she enjoyed competing against family and friends, even if only in a game of Racko right up to the end.
Mary Ann the Mom, sister, aunt, friend, and "Na Na" will be missed by many, maybe none more than the referees and umpires whom Mary Ann critiqued and passionately expressed her beliefs that her sons NEVER committed any of the fouls called. Her sons, and the fans around her, would never doubt Mary Ann loved her family and was their #1 Fan on and off the fields/courts/tracks on which they competed. Her boys are eternally grateful for the unwavering support and love.
Laku Noc to a sweet lady who will be missed by all her knew her.
A celebration of the lives of Al and Mary Ann will take place at a future date to be determined.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, donations can be made on Mary Ann's behalf to her compassionate caregiving family at SeniorCare Homes Ted Hersey House (913) 236-0036, Kansas City Hospice https://www.kchospice.org/donation/
, or to the Alzheimer's Association
.