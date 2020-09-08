Mary Ann WatachFair OaksMary Ann Watach, 84, of Fair Oaks, died Saturday, September 5, 2020, at home.Born April 5,1936, in Ambridge, she was the daughter of the late Wasyl and Anna Franczak Papinchak. She was a member of St. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nick F. "Babe" Watach; two brothers, Nick and Mike Papinchak; and one sister, Kathryn Husak.She is survived by one son, Richard Watach, Fair Oaks; one daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Frank Simoni, Moon Twp.; two grandchildren, Nicholas (Nicole) Simoni and Christopher Simoni, and one great-grandson, Nicholas "Nico" Simoni, all of Orlando, Florida.A private family viewing and service was held at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge. Interment followed at St. Peter & Paul Cemetery.