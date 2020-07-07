1/1
MARY ANN (FELTON) WELSH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann

(Felton) Welsh

New Brighton

Mary Ann (Felton) Welsh, 72, of New Brighton, went to be with her heavenly Father, July 4, 2020, at Heritage Valley Beaver and is resting peacefully.

Born September 23, 1947, in Rochester, a daughter of the late George Albert and Annette (Srmach) Felton. Mary Ann retired from US Air where she was a load control agent. She loved gardening and her pond. Mary Ann was a wonderful mother, grandmother and sister. We will sorely miss her sense of humor and joy she brought to everyone.

Surviving are her daughter, Marnie McConnell (Erich Kirchner), New Brighton; son, Jeff (Patricia) Welsh, New Sewickley Twp.; two grandchildren, Cade Jenkins and Stephanie (Josh) McAlister; sister, Linda (Harry) Bodnar, Pawleys Island, S.C.; brother, Gary Felton, Murrells Inlet, S.C. and several nieces, nephews and their families.

Family services were held Monday in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com, with the Rev. Jonathan Schaelchin officiating.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved