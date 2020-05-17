|
|
Mary Barszcz
Leetsdale
Mary Barszcz, 89, of Leetsdale, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.
She was born November 22, 1930, in Czechoslovakia, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary Vohar. She was a member of member of the Good Samaritan Catholic Church.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Anthony (Renee) Barszcz of Ambridge; granddaughter, Michell Barszcz and three great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Anthony Barszcz; son, Michael Barszcz; a brother, John Vohar and a sister.
Due to the current health restrictions services were held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 17, 2020