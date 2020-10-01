1/1
Mary Berbel Ross
Mary Berbel Ross

Aliquippa

Mary Berbel Ross, 90, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, just three days short of her 91st birthday.

She was born on September 30, 1929, to the late Abelina Arias Berbel and Victoriano Martinez Berbel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl D. Ross in 2014. They were married for 64 years. She was also preceded in death by two brothers and a sister-in-law, Serafin and wife Dorothy Berbel and Joseph Berbel.

Mary worked for over 40 years as a cafeteria manager for the Aliquippa School District retiring at age 81. She was a member of St. Titus Roman Catholic Church where she also served as a catechism teacher. She loved to play cards and never missed an episode of Jeopardy. She was a very caring mom, grandmother and great-grandmother with a contagious laugh and will be greatly missed by her family.

She is survived by her four children, Carla Flati, Victor Ross and wife Beverly, Linda Herman and husband Michael, and Dona Camp Benner and husband Steven; her son-in-law, Paul Flati; her grandchildren, Abelina and Stephen Flati, Reba and Maria Ross, Ross and Rachael Herman, Lena Stinnett and husband Cory, Nicholas Camp and wife Nicole, Nino Camp and Paul and Phyllys Flati; and her great-grandchildren, Bella, Luca and Brooke Camp, Stevie Campbell and Dante and Nico Flati. She is also survived by her goddaughter and caregivers, Pamela Galloway, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. Departing prayers will take place Saturday in the funeral home at 12 noon. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in the St. Titus Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, a face mask is required when entering the facility and is to remain on while inside the funeral home. We ask to please practice social distancing while offering your condolences. Thank you.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mastrofrancesco F H
2026 Mcminn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-375-0496
