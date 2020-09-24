Mary Catherine (Romigh) KnafelcAmbridgeMary Catherine (Romigh) Knafelc, 68, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020.Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Catherine Romigh.Beloved wife of 44 years to Judge Harry E. Knafelc; loving mother of Katharine A. (Christopher) Gorman, Plum, Pa.; Elizabeth Marie Knafelc, Rockville, Md.; and Edward A. "Ted" (Simone) Knafelc, Beaver, Pa.; devoted grandmother of Aiden Gorman, Colin Gorman, Samantha Knafelc, and Gordon Knafelc; sister of Charles (Donald Vaughan) Romigh; sister-in-law of Dr. Marie Knafelc of Panama City, Fla. , and Deborah McGinness of Lititz, Pa.Visitation private.A Celebration of Life will be held at Shadow Lakes Country Club on Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m.Mary Catherine was a retired elementary teacher from Ambridge Area School District, was past president of the Ambridge Area Education Association, and a member of the Ambridge Area School Board and served as president.Arrangements entrusted to KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth Street, Ambridge, (724-266-2549).