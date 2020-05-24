Home

D.L. Williams Funeral Home
848 Midland Ave
Midland, PA 15059
724-643-1300
More Obituaries for Mary Colaber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary "Pippie" Colaber

Mary "Pippie" Colaber Obituary
Mary 'Pippie' Colaber

Midland

Mary "Pippie" Colaber, 90, of Midland, died May 19, 2020, at home.

Born April 2, 1930, in Midland, Pa., a daughter of the late Frank and Rose Wirag Migliore, she was a graduate of Lincoln High School. She was a member of Saint Blaise Parish Family.

Pippie leaves behind her husband, Raymond Colaber at home; sons and daughter-in-law, Randy Colaber, who took loving care of her at home, and James and Rebecca Colaber, New Cumberland, W.Va.; granddaughter, Jenny Colaber; brothers, Frank and Don Migliore; and sister, Elizabeth "Dolly" Galli.

As per her wishes, there will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian burial will be announced at a later date.

The family is being served by D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on May 24, 2020
