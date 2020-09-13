Mary D. BaloghFormerly of EconomyMary D. Balogh, 90, of Beaver, formerly of Economy, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020, with her children by her side.Born on February 12, 1930, in Darby, Pa., to the late Giuseppe and Olympia Mattei Romanelli, Mary attended Our Lady of Peace Roman Catholic Parish in Conway, where she taught CCD and served as a Christian Mother. Mary found purpose through serving others, regularly volunteering at the Beaver Medical Center and the McGuire Memorial home. Because she so adored connecting with and meeting new people, Mary spent a portion of her career in the JC Penney sales department. In her long and meaningful life, every single person who met Mary adored her infectious smile, warm laugh, and caring heart. Forming sincere and loving connections with everyone that Mary encountered was among her greatest joys. Mary found her greatest joy and meaning in her family.Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert B. Balogh; two brothers, Philip and Joseph Romanelli; and three sisters, Philomena Lamparella, RoseMarie Romanelli, and Jenny Ardito. Mary will be sadly missed by her five children, Albert Balogh, Lydia Balogh, Felicia M. (Tom) Helsing, Natalie (David) Zigerelli, and AnnaMarie Bielawa; one sister, Nettie Coleman; one sister-in-law, Alice Romanelli; grandchildren, Courtney (Jon) Avila, Samantha (Drew) Spagnola, Dr. Gina A. Zigerelli, Andrew D. Zigerelli, Philip L. Zigerelli, Richard P. Bielawa III, Esq., Michael A. Bielawa, and Anya Rose Bielawa; great-grandchildren, Luciana Avila, Nico Avila, Zoe Spagnola, and Colton Spagnola; along with her many beloved nieces and nephews.As per Mary's wishes, all services were private.Inurnment to take place in Economy Cemetery.Memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to Mother Teresa Hospice, 3950 Brodhead Rd., # 300, Monaca, PA 15061.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mother Teresa Hospice, especially Rose and Joanne for the compassion and care they showed towards Mary and her children.Arrangements were handled by NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver.