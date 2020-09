Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary D. Pike



Midland



Mary D. Pike, 82, of Midland, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.



Friends will be received on Thursday, October, 1, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland.



Complete information will be announced in the Wednesday edition of the Times.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store